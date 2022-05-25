VIDEO: Lea DeLaria Discusses Celebrating Her Birthday With Her POTUS Co-Stars on WENDY

Lea DeLaria sat down on the Wendy Show with guest host Sherri Shepherd to discuss her current Broadway run in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

"My character's kind of like Puck in Midsummer Night's Dream. My character just comes in and stirs the 's' up," DeLaria revealed.

DeLaria had also celebrated her 64th birthday the night before the episode. She celebrated at the Cubbyhole Bar in New York City with a group of her friends, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and POTUS co-stars Vanessa Williams and Rachel Dratch.

"[Vanessa Williams] came to my birthday party at the Cubbyhole, which is a lesbian bar, a total lesbian bar, and when she said goodbye she said, 'Lea! A woman hit on me for the first time in my life.' And I thought, 'Girl, you're not paying attention," DeLaria joked.

POTUS features an all-star cast of women, also including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret.

The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.

The play, written by Selina Fillinger, is now playing at the Shubert Theatre.