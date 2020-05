VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'

Broadway princesses Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!

In an Instagram post, Laura Osnes shared:

"We bring you this anthem of dreams on what would have been the night of our concert debut in London at @club11london. We love you all and appreciate your love and support. Keep dreaming!"

Watch the video below!





