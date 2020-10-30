VIDEO: Laura Osnes & Aaron Tveit Sing 'Winter Wonderland' From ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY

The movie airs October 31 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark.

Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes are getting into the holiday spirit with their version of "Winter Wonderland," promoting their upcoming Hallmark movie "One Royal Holiday."

When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

One Royal Holiday premieres on October 31 at 8pm. The cast also features Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

Laura Osnes was last seen on Broadway in Bandstand. Previously, she starred as the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Astaire Award nominations). She also starred in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), creating the role at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award). She appeared as Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations) and Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and made her Broadway debut as Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease.

Aaron Tveit's Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge, Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hair­spray. West End: Assassins. On TV, he starred in Grease Live! (Fox), BrainDead (CBS), Graceland (USA), GOSSIP GIRL (CW). Film: Les Mi­serables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Stereotypically You, Big Sky, Howl, and Ghost Town. He was the only person nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Musical at this year's Tony Awards.

Winter Wonderland is now available on Spotify! Merry listening, everyone! And tune in tomorrow night for the premiere of #OneRoyalHoliday on @hallmarkchannel. https://t.co/lD2YJRnJ7C pic.twitter.com/OVE44rkX22 Laura Osnes (@LauraOsnes) October 30, 2020

