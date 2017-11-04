VIDEO: Laura Michelle Kelly Previews 54 Below Show with Streisand's 'A Piece of Sky'

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Laura Michelle Kelly in "Both Sides Now" on November 7, 2017. Kelly previewed the show with a beautiful rendition of 'A Piece of Sky' made famous by Broadway icon Barbra Streisand in 'Yentl'. Watch the video, via 54 Below on Facebook, below!

Currently starring as Anna Leonowens in the national tour of Lincoln Center's Tony Award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I, Olivier Award winning actress Laura Michelle Kelly returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening celebrating female icons and the music that brings them to life. Join her on a journey through songs and stories of childhood, love, bravery, and reminiscence. With Kelly's unique warm and inviting cabaret style on hand, this is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss.

This fabulous night will be helmed by the creative team - Sammi Cannold (director) and Madeline Smith (music director) - that brought New York, Ragtime on Ellis Island last fall, and will also feature Wicked' s Jessica Vosk.

Laura Michelle Kelly in Both Sides Now plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 7, 2017. There is a $40-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

