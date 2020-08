VIDEO: Laura Bell Bundy Celebrates Women in Star-Studded 'Get It Girl, You Go!' Music Video

"Get It Girl, You Go!" is the first single off of Laura's forthcoming album, Women of Tomorrow.

Laura Bell Bundy has enlisted two of her Broadway pals, Tony-winner Anika Noni Rose and Shoshana Bean, to join her on her new girl power anthem, "Get It Girl, You Go!"

To help get the message across, Laura invited ladies from Broadway and beyond to be part of the music video. Check out the fabulous trio in the video below as well as Ingrid Michaelson, Kate Rockwell, Ashley Park, Annaleigh Ashford, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Eden Espinosa, Kerry Butler, Carly Jibson, Orfeh, and Tonya Pinkins.

The clip also includes appearances from Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Tracy Jai Edwards, Natalie Joy Johnson, Tiffany Engen, Brooke Engen, Brittany Campbell, Mary Faber, Kamilah Martin, Chrissie Fit, Samantha Bee, Cecily Strong, Ally Maki, Natalie Zea, Brianna Brown, Kalyn Miles and more.

"This video celebrates how far women have come in the last 100 years including getting the right to vote, the right to join the workforce, the right to earn a college degree and to run for public office," Bundy told PEOPLE.

The video premiere was released in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Of the collaboration Bundy says, "This song really is about women supporting other women and holding a ladder for your sisters to climb so we can reach that glass ceiling and break it."

"Get It Girl, You Go!" is the first new song off of Laura's forthcoming album, Women of Tomorrow, expected in 2021.

Laura Bell Bundy was the original Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde the Musical" on Broadway for which she received a 2007 Tony Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. She most tarred as Sherrie Christian in the musical "Rock of Ages" in Los Angeles. On Broadway, Miss Bundy originated the role of Amber Von Tussle in the Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray," and played Glinda in the smash hit "Wicked."

Prior to that, she also originated the role of Tina Denmark in "Ruthless, The Musical!" which was a successful off-Broadway production for which she received the Outer-Critics Circle award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. Regionally, Miss Bundy played Dainty June in "Gypsy" starring Betty Buckley, and toured with the National tour of "The Sound Of Music" starring Marie Osmond. She has been performing featured or leading roles in New York and Regional Theatre since the age of nine.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You