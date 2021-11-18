Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Responds to Someone Who 'Can't Stand Singing in Films'

"How could you be mean to Mary Poppins?"

Nov. 18, 2021  

Lady Gaga recently appeared on BBC Radio 1 where she participated in listening to callers' unpopular opinions and responded to them.

One caller told Gaga, "I can't stand singing in films", which is ironic because the performer appeared in A Star Is Born, for which she won an Oscar for singing in a film, in 2018.

She laughed off the comment at first before responding.

"I'm going to split the vote on this one," she said."I do love singing in movies and also I think it's done really badly a lot. So, I don't completely disagree with you. So, I have a slightly unpopular opinion, I guess."

The caller then went on to say that his opinion extends to "especially Mary Poppins and The Greatest Showman."

"How could you be mean to Mary Poppins?" Gaga responds.

She then joked, "I will definitely make sure to take note to never take another film with singing, as I would not want to traumatize you further."

Watch the full clip below!

