VIDEO: Kristina Wong Teaches How to Make Face Masks As Part of Center Theatre Group's Art Goes On Series

Center Theatre Group is creating new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art while stages are dark. To encourage reflection, reimagining, and innovation the company is sharing a new series of videos from members of the Center Theatre Group family speaking to what theatre means to them right now and to share some of their favorite pieces of art.

2019 Dorothy & Richard E. Sherwood Award recipient, performer and writer Kristina Wong, is still making art and using the diverse set of theatre skills that helped her create her latest work, "Kristina Wong for Public Office." Instead of props and costumes, however, she's sewing masks for essential and front-line workers.

"This is what the art really is right now," she explains in our latest Art Goes On video. "Us taking our compassion and sense of empathy and putting it out in the world."

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You