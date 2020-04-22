VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up to Katie Couric During a Happy Hour Instagram Live

Katie Couric took to Instagram Live last night for a happy hour with Kristin Chenoweth. Chenoweth shared glimpses of her quarantine life, including her snacks of choice, her new hobby bedazzling and extra time with her boyfriend Josh Bryant.

Chenoweth also opened up about life in New York City saying, "It's hard to be in the city," but added that "a simple smile, even under a mask" goes a long way.

Watch the full interview happy hour below!

Kristin Chenoweth completed a For the Girls Broadway residency in 2019, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.





