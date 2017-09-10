VIDEO: Kristen Bell Sings FROZEN Tune for Hurricane Irma Evacuees

Sep. 10, 2017  

Kristen Bell visited Meadow Woods MS in Orlando and helped boost morale for the Hurricane Irma evacuees with a little tune from the Disney hit FROZEN. Check out the video, via Meadow Woods MS's Twitter, below!

Actress and singer Kristen Bell can currently be seen in the NBC comedy series "The Good Place." She is also known for voicing and singing the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen, which she will reprise in the upcoming Frozen 2. Bell made her Broadway debut in 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER. She starred in the 2002 revival of THE CRUCIBLE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Broadway Composer-Lyricist Michael Friedman Dies at 41
  • Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Updating Cancellations and More Live!
  • Anybody Have a Map? DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour to Stop in Denver, Chicago, L.A. and More
  • Adrianna Hicks, Carla R. Stewart and Carrie Compere to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour; Cast, Dates Set!
  • Michael Crawford to Help Celebrities Master Musical Talents on ITV This Christmas
  • Gavin Creel and Kate Baldwin to Extend Runs in HELLO, DOLLY!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com