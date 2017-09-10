VIDEO: Kristen Bell Sings FROZEN Tune for Hurricane Irma Evacuees

Kristen Bell visited Meadow Woods MS in Orlando and helped boost morale for the Hurricane Irma evacuees with a little tune from the Disney hit FROZEN. Check out the video, via Meadow Woods MS's Twitter, below!

Actress and singer Kristen Bell can currently be seen in the NBC comedy series "The Good Place." She is also known for voicing and singing the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen, which she will reprise in the upcoming Frozen 2. Bell made her Broadway debut in 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER. She starred in the 2002 revival of THE CRUCIBLE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles