Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Kimberly Marable Talks HADESTOWN & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

Listen as Marable chats with Adrienne about her Broadway journey from Disney's The Lion King to Hadestown.

Apr. 22, 2021  

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their

Today's episode features Broadway star Kimberly Marable, who chats with Adrienne about her Broadway journey from Disney's The Lion King to Hadestown.

Kimberly Marable is an original cast member of HADESTOWN on Broadway where she understudies Persephone and a Fate. Additional Broadway/Touring credits include THE LION KING where she understudied Nala & Shenzi, THE BOOK OF MORMON, SISTER ACT, DREAMGIRLS, HAIRSPRAY, and THE WEDDING SINGER. You can hear her as Lorelai in the Netflix Anime series, CANNON BUSTERS, and as a promotional voice for ABC, The CW, and CBS Sports. She has appeared on CBS' FBI & BULL, NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series, and numerous television specials, including the 85th & 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parades and the 73rd Annual TONY Awards. In 2012, Kimberly co-founded Broadway Serves, an affiliate program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which provides theater professionals with community service opportunities. She serves on the Advisory Committee for the Actors Fund's Looking Ahead program, and recently joined the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. @misskimizzo

VIDEO: Kimberly Marable Talks HADESTOWN & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Dara Adler
Dara Adler
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch Geneva Carr, Adriane Lenox and Nicole Lynn Evans Perform PERIOD PIECE Monolog Photo

VIDEO: Watch Geneva Carr, Adriane Lenox and Nicole Lynn Evans Perform PERIOD PIECE Monologues

VIDEO: Encores! Inside the Revival Wraps Up with a Sneak Peek of INTO THE WOODS! Photo

VIDEO: Encores! Inside the Revival Wraps Up with a Sneak Peek of INTO THE WOODS!

HERDING CATS Will Be Performed at the Soho Theatre and Streamed Online Photo

HERDING CATS Will Be Performed at the Soho Theatre and Streamed Online

VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of Sutton Fosters BRING ME TO LIGHT Photo

VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of Sutton Foster's BRING ME TO LIGHT


More Hot Stories For You