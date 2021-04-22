VIDEO: Kimberly Marable Talks HADESTOWN & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their

Today's episode features Broadway star Kimberly Marable, who chats with Adrienne about her Broadway journey from Disney's The Lion King to Hadestown.

Kimberly Marable is an original cast member of HADESTOWN on Broadway where she understudies Persephone and a Fate. Additional Broadway/Touring credits include THE LION KING where she understudied Nala & Shenzi, THE BOOK OF MORMON, SISTER ACT, DREAMGIRLS, HAIRSPRAY, and THE WEDDING SINGER. You can hear her as Lorelai in the Netflix Anime series, CANNON BUSTERS, and as a promotional voice for ABC, The CW, and CBS Sports. She has appeared on CBS' FBI & BULL, NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series, and numerous television specials, including the 85th & 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parades and the 73rd Annual TONY Awards. In 2012, Kimberly co-founded Broadway Serves, an affiliate program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which provides theater professionals with community service opportunities. She serves on the Advisory Committee for the Actors Fund's Looking Ahead program, and recently joined the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. @misskimizzo