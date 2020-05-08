Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kevin Chamberlin Performs 'Wood' from THE NEW YORKERS at City Center
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
In the latest installment, Kevin Chamberlin performs the number, "Wood" in their 2017 production of Cole Porter's The New Yorkers!
Watch the video below!
All of the original reviews highlighted this antic, totally off-the-wall Jimmy Durante number which ended the first act. Durante wrote the song himself and we were able to recreate his routine.- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 9, 2020
?: @kevinchamberlin & company "Wood"
Encores! Cole Porter's The New Yorkers 2017 pic.twitter.com/J5FdEZ5nko
