VIDEO: Kenny Leon Chats His Upcoming Memoir TAKE YOU WHEREVER YOU GO on CBS THIS MORNING

Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon directed numerous Broadway hits including, "Hairspray Live" and "Fences." His most recent production, "Children of a Lesser God," is nominated for a Tony. Throughout his decades-long career, Leon's work focused on diversity, inclusion and influencing social change. Leon joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new memoir, "Take You Wherever You Go," where he writes about his humble beginnings. Check out the clip below!

Kenny Leon is a Tony Award-winning Broadway and television director. His Broadway credits include the Tupac musical Holler If You Hear Me, A Raisin in the Sun starring Denzel Washington (Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play and Best Revival of a Play), The Mountaintop starring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett, Stick Fly, August Wilson's Fences (which garnered ten Tony nominations and won three Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Play), Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. He also directed Smart People for Second Stage. Leon's recent television work includes "Hairspray Live!", and "The Wiz Live!" on NBC. He is the recipient of the 2016 Mr. Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in Directing and the 2010 Award for Excellence in Directing from the Drama League. Mr. Leon serves on the board of New York's Public Theater and is Artistic Director of Atlanta's Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company.

