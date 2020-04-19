VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Stages A Scene From GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS With American Girl Dolls

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Sandler, and their daughter re-created a scene from the play Glengarry Glen Ross, using American Girl dolls!

NOTE: This video contains adult language and mature content and is not recommended for children under 14.

The video was recorded exclusively for Geffen Stayhouse, the video series from Geffen Playhouse.

Watch below!

Glengarry Glen Ross is a play by David Mamet that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984. The world premiere was at The National Theatre in London on 21 September 1983.

The play opened on Broadway on 25 March 1984, at the John Golden Theatre, and closed on 17 February 1985 after 378 performances. The production was directed by Gregory Mosher, and starred Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, Robert Prosky, Lane Smith, James Tolkan, Jack Wallace and J. T. Walsh. It was nominated for four Tony awards including Best Play, Best Director, and two Best Featured Actor nominations for Robert Prosky and Joe Mantegna, who won the production's one Tony.





