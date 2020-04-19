Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Stages A Scene From GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS With American Girl Dolls

Article Pixel Apr. 19, 2020  

Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Sandler, and their daughter re-created a scene from the play Glengarry Glen Ross, using American Girl dolls!

NOTE: This video contains adult language and mature content and is not recommended for children under 14.

The video was recorded exclusively for Geffen Stayhouse, the video series from Geffen Playhouse.

Watch below!

Glengarry Glen Ross is a play by David Mamet that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984. The world premiere was at The National Theatre in London on 21 September 1983.

The play opened on Broadway on 25 March 1984, at the John Golden Theatre, and closed on 17 February 1985 after 378 performances. The production was directed by Gregory Mosher, and starred Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, Robert Prosky, Lane Smith, James Tolkan, Jack Wallace and J. T. Walsh. It was nominated for four Tony awards including Best Play, Best Director, and two Best Featured Actor nominations for Robert Prosky and Joe Mantegna, who won the production's one Tony.

VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Stages A Scene From GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS With American Girl Dolls
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore Release 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Aid of the NHS
  • Must Watch: A CHORUS LINE Revival Cast Reunites In Quarantine!
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Sings 'People' from FUNNY GIRL
  • VIDEO: L. Steven Taylor and Holly Ann Butler Sing 'The Tango Quarantine' RENT Parody