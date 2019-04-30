VIDEO: Katherine McPhee Learns How To Pronounce 'SPONGEBOB' To Celebrate The Tonys

Apr. 30, 2019  

Last year Katherine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr announced The Tony Awards nominees - and had a lot of fun doing it. McPhee notoriously was unable to pronounce "SpongeBob Squarepants" during the nominations announcement.

To celebrate this year's nominees, McPhee took to Twitter to share that she had finally learned how to pronounce the show's title. Check out the video below.

McPhee is currently starring in WAITRESS in London.

Katharine McPhee made her West End debut starring as Jenna in the UK premiere of Waitress, having played the role on Broadway in 2018.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on American Idol - Season 5, Katharine has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard'ss pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards 'Fall In Love Too Easily' was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series Smash, Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.



