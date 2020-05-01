VIDEO: Juilliard Community Members Create BOLERO JUILLIARD

The Juilliard School has released a new video, Bolero Juilliard.

Proposed by President Damian Woetzel and under the artistic leadership of choreographer (and New Dances veteran) Larry Keigwin, the piece is a virtual collaboration with Juilliard's community of artists, bringing together dancers, instrumentalists, singers, actors, and alumni.

Watch the video below!

Based on Keigwin's acclaimed community work Bolero, which has been created over the years in 14 cities across the U.S. specifically for those locations and populations, Bolero Juilliard showcases the talents and creativity of the Juilliard community "in a portrait of art-making and shared experience amid physical isolation and uncertainty," Keigwin says. In addition to the collaborative possibilities this endeavor provides for the community, it also speaks to this moment in global history, to the range of emotions and experiences brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, and to the power of art-making to bring us together.

Created with the support of a roster of internal producers, staff, and faculty members as well as a team of external artistic and technical personnel, Bolero Juilliard is a complex online puzzle with many components being conceived, rehearsed, and produced simultaneously.

Keigwin and his co-choreographer, Nicole Wolcott, created a storyboard based on states of being and emotional concepts like "Interior Lives" or "Soothing." Juilliard dancers learn Keigwin's choreography in Zoom sessions, creating a simulacrum of unity and cohesion very much in spite of the reality of social isolation. Juilliard actors, singers, and alumni contribute videos of emotionally specific gestures and actions. Rather than gathering in-person as they normally would, members of the Juilliard Orchestra and Juilliard Jazz-from wherever they happen to be-video-record themselves playing individual lines, which are edited together to create a complete piece from disparate parts. Ravel's iconic score is reimagined and arranged by David Robertson, Juilliard's director of conducting studies, and Kurt Crowley, the music director of Hamilton on Broadway.

The scale of the production is huge, with literally hundreds of short videos and dozens of audio tracks being layered together to create an online art piece. Bolero Juilliard, assembled by a team of artists all working from remote locations, is part narrative, part collage. Most of all, it is a collective endeavor that captures a snapshot of a specific global moment and the possibilities of creative connection in an uncertain world.





