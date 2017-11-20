VIDEO: Judy Kuhn Performs 'Miseria Trumpianis' For Variety Show and Podcast In Your Face-New York

Broadway talent Judy Kuhn recently shared her classical training - and comedic chops - performing an aria adapted for the current political climate for the live variety show and podcast, In Your Face-New York. Watch her performance below!

The show was the latest installation of the episodic variety show and podcast which aims to capture the chaos and creativity of New York City. The cast changes every performance; previous incarnations included Lily Tomlin, Bob Balaban, Brian Lehrer, Roz Chast, Sarah Jones, and more.

Tickets are available for the next performance is slated for 7:30PM on December 6th at Merkin Concert Hall in NYC. CBS Sunday Morning's Nancy Giles will host this episode. Joining her will be award-winning author Nicole Krauss (Forest Dark); singer/songwriter Julian Velard, acclaimed artist and mystery writer Jonathan Santlofer, flutist Eugenia Zukerman, writer Julie Klam (The Stars in our Eyes), and the Brooklyn Seltzer Boys. Jay Leonhart leads the One-Train Band. More info here: http://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/series/in-your-face-new-york/.

