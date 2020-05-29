VIDEO: Joshua Turchin And Broadway Friends Sing For Hope On THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its increasingly popular run with the release of a new episode today, benefiting not-for-profit Sing For Hope. Season three, episode three features special guests: Grace DeAmicis (Broadway- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Audrey Bennett (Broadway- Frozen, Amelie, Broadway National Tour of The Sound of Music), Kaylin Hedges (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl, Loch Ness), and Ellis Gage (James and the Giant Peach, Dani Girl, American Opera Projects vocalist, The Last Skywriter In The Universe, The 9/11 Effect). You can stream the video here:

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

For this specific installment of The Early Night Show, Joshua and his special guests are donating their efforts to support the Sing for Hope Video Project. As an Artist Partner with Sing for Hope in NYC, Joshua strongly believes in the power of music to heal and entertain, especially during this uncertain time. While the world has been paused, Sing for Hope has continued to adapt to provide hope and healing for others. For isolated patients and nursing home residents, Sing for Hope has implemented virtual healing arts. For educators and their students, Sing for Hope is supporting the teachers and parents who are facilitating distance learning by providing creative education resources. For healthcare facilities and frontline responders, Sing for Hope is providing curated content for their Healing Arts partners.



At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.

About Sing for Hope: Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Sing for Hope brings arts-based hope, healing, and connection to millions of people worldwide in hospitals, schools, refugee camps, and transit hubs. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope extends this work wherever it's needed most by partnering with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizing thousands of artists in creative service, and producing hundreds of artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos. We champion art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal. Get involved and find out more about Sing for Hope's virtual offerings at https://www.singforhope.org/.

