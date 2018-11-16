VIDEO: Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller Perform 'If I Loved You' & 'Soliloquy' from CAROUSEL- Now on Vinyl!

Carousel's Broadway cast album is headed to vinyl and is available now! Get a preview of the album below with videos of Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller performing selections from the show.

Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless musical Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score that features some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss, and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama and would captivate theatergoers for generations to come.

