VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks ONCE UPON A SNOWMAN on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Josh Gad

James Corden connects with Josh Gad, one of The Late Late Show's most frequent guests. But when James asks Josh about "Once Upon a Snowman," the conversation becomes an intervention with James's parents and Reggie Watts. It's time to face the music: James is addicted to Josh. But that may not be the only addiction that needs addressing...

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Josh Gad is known for playing Olaf in Frozen, Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.

Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.

His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.

