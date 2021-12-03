VIDEO: Jose Llana Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Jose Llana, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for Seth's Concert Series, airing Sunday, December 5 at 8pm ET.

What can fans expect from the show? "I'm gonna sing some stuff that I would never sing on a hoity toity concert stage," he told Richard. "It will be some songs that I sang in high school, which is just fun! I have to say, it silly and Seth is so open to it."

Jose Llana starred as The King of Siam in Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-Award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I, directed by Bartlett Sher, opposite Kelli O'Hara and Ruthie Ann Miles. He continued his star turn in the US Tour opposite Laura Michelle Kelly and recently completed his run in the UK and International Tour. Last year Jose made a triumphant return to Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series in the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center after making his series concert debut in the Kaplan Penthouse in 2015. His US solo album debut, Altitude, celebrates that 2015 concert. (Yellow Sound label)

Jose is perhaps best known for his portrayal as President Marcos in David Byrne & Fat Boy Slim's Here Lies Love at The Public Theater, directed by Alex Timbers, garnering a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Other appearances at The Public include Orsino in Shaina Taub's musical adaptation of Twelfth Night (dir. Kwame Kwei-Armah, Public Works), Gabey in On the Town (dir. George C. Wolfe, Delacorte) and Adam Guettel's Saturn Returns (dir. Tina Landau).

His extensive Broadway career includes Chip Tolentino in William Finn's The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, dir. James Lapine), El Gato in Wonderland, Wang Ta in David Henry Hwang's adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song opposite Lea Salonga, Angel in RENT (dir. Michael Greif), Jessie-Lee in Streetcorner Symphony and his Broadway debut as Lun Tha in the 1996 Revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I opposite Donna Murphy and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Regional appearances include Bill Sikes in Oliver! (Papermill), Guillaume in Cameron Mackintosh's Martin Guerre (Guthrie Theater, US Tour), Tin Man in Ballad of Little Jo (Steppenwolf Theater, dir. Tina Landau, Jefferson Nomination - Best Supporting Actor) and Candide in Candide (Prince Theater, Barrymore Nomination - Best Actor).

TV/Film appearances include HBO's Sex and the City opposite Margaret Cho and Hitch opposite Will Smith. Appearing on numerous cast albums Jose is also a best-selling recording artist on the VIVA Philippines label. Training: Manhattan School of Music.