VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Talks Taking Over the Lead Role in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Jordan Fisher was a guest on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about taking over as the titular character in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Fisher told Kelly and Ryan, "We do this thing called 'The Passing of the Polo, so the new Evan will come on stage and he'll hand over the blue polo and we did that yesterday and I cried and he cried it was good."

Watch the video below!

recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning Tuesday, January 28. Fisher succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who played his final performance on Sunday, January 26.

No stranger to theatre, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The show opened at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016 and will soon celebrate three years on Broadway.

Photo credit: David M. Russell, ABC Entertainment





