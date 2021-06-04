VIDEO: Jon M. Chu Talks Upcoming WICKED Movie, Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses the Reception of IN THE HEIGHTS & More

The cast and creatives of In The Heights sat down with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle for a SiriusXM Town Hall special. Jon M. Chu, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace and Corey Hawkins talking about their highly anticipated movie which is out on June 10.

Check out clips below!

Jon M. Chu teases his upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, with Lin-Manuel Miranda jumping in and saying how he calls Jon with specific questions on the upcoming film. "What are you going to do about.... I keep calling with Wicked questions [laughs] like every other day like 'what do you do after Defying Gravity on screen?'"

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about how he thinks people in 2021 will react to In The Heights compared to how they originally reacted when it first debuted on Broadway.

The cast also revealed which was the most difficult scene to film, saying the day they filmed in a pool was "miserable" due to weather.

SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast and creatives of In The Heights will air on SiriusXM Stars on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:00 pm ET and will be available on the SiriusXM app.