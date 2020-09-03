VIDEO: John Lithgow's Latest TRUMPTY DUMPTY Book Arrives!
Lithgow's Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown is out September 29.
Following the success of his New York Times bestseller Dumpty, award-winning actor, author, and illustrator John Lithgow presents a brand-new collection of satirical poems chronicling the age of Donald Trump.
This afternoon John's anticipated sequel Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, out later this month, arrived at his front door.
Here it is!!! pic.twitter.com/AAlITAURO7- John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) September 2, 2020
Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown takes readers through another year of the shocking events involving Trump and his administration. Lithgow has issued poems detailing Trump's impeachment, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and much more.
Lithgow targets Mitch McConnell, Mike Pompeo, Bill Barr, Jared Kushner, Elaine Chao, and many others, but also includes a few heroes of the moment, including Anthony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and even Barack Obama.
John Lithgow is an actor with two Tonys, six Emmys, two Golden Globes, and two Oscar nominations. He has starred in the hit TV series 3rd Rock from the Sun, Dexter, The Crown, and PERRY MASON and in critically acclaimed films such as The World According to Garp, Terms of Endearment, and the recent Bombshell. Lithgow has performed on Broadway twenty-five times and in England with both the Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre. In addition to the New York Times bestseller Dumpty, he has written nine children's picture books, and his recordings for kids have landed him four Grammy nominations.
