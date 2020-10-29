VIDEO: Jesus Garcia Releases 'The Mighty Mr. Trump' To Get Out The Vote

20% of all proceeds will be donated to ACLU in support of their work toward justice and equality.

LGBTQ singer, songwriter, and Broadway alum Jesus Garcia has released a new song and video to encourage the public to participate in next week's presidential election. Garcia, a Tony Award Honoree for his leading role in Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme on Broadway, is sharing "The Mighty Mr. Trump," available now on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

Inspired by the protest songs of the 60s and 70s, especially those by Bob Dylan, Garcia's tune hopes to inspire the public to vote in the upcoming election. 20% of all proceeds will be donated to ACLU in support of their work toward justice and equality.

Watch the video below!

Link to song and social media: http://smarturl.it/themightyjesusg

Garcia, who has been praised by the press for his "soaring vocalism" and his "dynamic stage presence," is the recipient of a Tony Award Honor for Excellence in Theater for his leading role in Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme on Broadway and has been featured on stages around the globe. Garcia's debut EP, Jesus G Vol. 1, is set for release in early December. For more information, visit http://jesusg.com.

Garcia's recent performances include his debut in the title role of Gounod's Faust at the Savonlinna Opera Festival in Finland under the baton of Philippe Auguin, Count Almaviva in Rosetta Cucchi's production of Il Barbiere di Siviglia with Boston Lyric Opera, and Rodolfo in La Boheme with Tampere Talo in Finland.

Recording credits include the world premiere recording of Jorge Martin's Before Night Falls, the Original Broadway Cast recording of Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme, and the Virgin Classics DVD recording of Laurent Pelly's production of La Vie Parisienne.

Jesus Garcia has made several television appearances including the Today show, Breakfast with the Arts on A&E, and the Tony Awards. He has also been featured in the pages of numerous publications including The New York Times, Vogue, Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, and Opera News.

Other recent guest engagements brought Garcia's debut as Giasone in Cherubini's Medea under the baton of Jane Glover at Opera Omaha, his return to Nederlandse Reisopera as Alfredo in Floris Visser's production of La Traviata, and his return to the Badisches Staatstheater for the title part of Tito in Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito. Garcia also recently appeared at The Wexford Festival as Enrico in Fabio Ceresa's new production of Donizetti's seldom performed opera Maria de Rudenz; as Nadir with the Nederlandse Reisopera and the Carré Theater in Amsterdam; as Alfredo under the baton of Lawrence Foster at the Savonlinna Opera Festival; as Rodolfo in Puccini's La Boheme directed by Rosetta Cucchi at the Boston Lyric Opera; as well as Macduff in Macbeth; Pylades in Gluck's Iphigenie en Tauride, Tebaldo in Bellini's I Capuleti e i Montecchi, and Nemorino in L'Elisir d'Amore directed by Jacopo Spirei at the Badisches Staatstheater. Mr. Garcia also performed Mozart's Requiem in cities throughout Italy with Filharmonia Arturo Toscanini conducted by Maestro Rinaldo Alessandrini.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You