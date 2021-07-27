VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Sings 'Rider's Lullaby' on New Netflix Series CENTAURWORLD!

Tony winner Jessie Mueller sings 'Rider's Lullaby' in a new clip from the upcoming musical Netflix series Centaurworld.

Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she's ever faced before.

The Broadway star-studded cast also includes Kimiko Glenn (Horse), Megan Hilty (Wammawink), Parvesh Cheena (Zulius), Josh Radnor (Durpleton), series creator Megan Nicole Dong (Glendale), and Chris Diamantopoulos (Ched).

The series premieres July 30th on Netflix.

Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Lett's new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming.



Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell at The Kennedy Center.

