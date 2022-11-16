VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Wanted to Do A DOLL'S HOUSE on Broadway

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Jessica Chastain discussed her upcoming return to Broadway in "A Doll's House."

Chastain revealed why she wanted to do the play on Broadway after the West End production was cancelled due to COVID-19.

"I knew I was always going to come back to it but I was walking around New York during the quarantine and I was like so sad about what I saw in Times Square and the theatre district and so when people started opening up again, I thought I just have to be in my home," Chastain revealed.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater.

One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

Production dates, theater, ticketing information, creative team, and additional casting for A Doll's House will be announced shortly. To sign up to receive the latest news about A Doll's House on Broadway, please visit www.adollshousebway.com.

Watch the new video clip from the interview here: