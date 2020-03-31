VIDEO: Jerry Mitchell Performs 'Raise You Up' From KINKY BOOTS For AROUND BROADWAY IN 80 DAYS

Broadway In Chicago announced their new social media program, Around Broadway In 80 Days. In the wake of the cancellation of The Jimmy Awards® (the national program) and the Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (the regional program), the initiative will celebrate and provide a virtual stage for all the participants that were unable to perform in the 2020 IHSMTA event.

Broadway in Chicago posted a video of Jerry Mitchell performing 'Raise You Up' From Kinky Boots in celebration of Around Broadway In 80 Days!

Check out the video below!

Jerry Mitchell made his Broadway and West End debuts as director of Legally Blonde, for which he also served as Choreographer, and was nominated for both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his choreography and the Drama Desk Award for his direction. He also recently choreographed the Broadway production of Catch Me If You Can and West End production of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for choreographing the 2005 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of La Cage aux Folles, having also been nominated for the Tony as choreographer of Legally Blonde and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Previously, Mitchell has received Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle and Astaire Award nominations for choreographing Hairspray and Tony, Drama Desk and Astaire Award nominations for choreographing The Full Monty. On Broadway, he choreographed the hit revivals of Gypsy, starring Bernadette Peters, The Rocky Horror Show (Drama Desk nomination) and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, as well as Never Gonna Dance and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, both on stage and film. He conceived and co-produces Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque performed annually for the charity, Broadway Cares. Most recently, he directed, choreographed and co-produced Peepshow, a Las Vegas extravaganza production show, and served as Production Supervisor for the Toronto and Broadway productions of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Currently, he is supervising the writing of Broadway musicals based on the films Kinky Boots and Mad Hot Ballroom and the iconic television series, The Honeymooners, all of which he will direct and choreograph for Broadway.





