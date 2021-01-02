VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Shares His Involvement Behind the Scenes on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Jordan told the story as part of his show 'Carry On' at Feinstein's/54 Below earlier this year.
In a flashback video, hear Jeremy Jordan share the tale of his involvement behind-the-scenes with "The Greatest Showman" during his one-man show, "Carry On."
"Carry On" was first presented at Feinstein's/54 Below from February 12th through February 29th of 2020.
The show was written by, and starred, Jeremy Jordan.
Music Director/Piano - Benjamin Rauhala
Guitar - Justin Goldner
Bass - Alan Stevens Hewitt
Cello - Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf
Drum Set - Shannon Ford
Background Vocals - Ginna Le Vine, Josh Tolle
Direction - Jeremy Jordan, Benjamin Rauhala
Lighting Design - KJ Hardy
Sound Design - Amanda Raymond
Videography - Rebecca Michelson
