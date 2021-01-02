VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Shares His Involvement Behind the Scenes on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

In a flashback video, hear Jeremy Jordan share the tale of his involvement behind-the-scenes with "The Greatest Showman" during his one-man show, "Carry On."

"Carry On" was first presented at Feinstein's/54 Below from February 12th through February 29th of 2020.

The show was written by, and starred, Jeremy Jordan.

Music Director/Piano - Benjamin Rauhala

Guitar - Justin Goldner

Bass - Alan Stevens Hewitt

Cello - Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf

Drum Set - Shannon Ford

Background Vocals - Ginna Le Vine, Josh Tolle

Direction - Jeremy Jordan, Benjamin Rauhala

Lighting Design - KJ Hardy

Sound Design - Amanda Raymond

Videography - Rebecca Michelson