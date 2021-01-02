VIDEO: Jennifer Sanchez Debuts New Song 'Heartbeat' During New Year's Eve Webcast
"Heartbeat" pays tribute to the New Yorkers whose lives have been lost and affected by the coronavirus and the resultant shutdowns.
As part of the Times Square Alliance's Times Square New Year's Eve webcast, Broadway actress and singer Jennifer Sánchez debuted the new music video for her song "Heartbeat" live in Times Square. The song was selected as a finalist and the Audience Choice Award winner in the TSA's livestreamed Songs for Our City songwriting competition in June.
"Heartbeat" pays tribute to the New Yorkers whose lives have been lost and affected by the coronavirus and the resultant shutdowns.
Check out the video below!
Director & Choreographer: Yani Marin
Videographer & Editor: Gregg Monteith
Producers: Jen Sánchez & Sophie Aung, for Times Square Alliance
Bass: Danielle Andrade
Guitar: Kevin Ramessar
Music Producer: Joshua Valleau
Percussion: Mariana Ramirez
Dancers: Angelica Beliard, Natalie Caruncho, Albert Guerzon, Yani Marin, NaTonia Monét, Fredric Odgaard, Brett Sturgis
Featured New Yorkers: Jason Clark (Co-Owner, Hold Fast), Ruth Levy (Nurse Practitioner, The Mount Sinai Hospital), Rob White (Sanitation Maintenance Worker, Times Square Alliance). Special thanks to Andrea Daly, and Alan, Dylan, and Sophia Levy.