VIDEO: Jennifer Nettles Covers A GUYS AND DOLLS Classic

'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat,' the first single on her upcoming album, Always Like New. 

Apr. 28, 2021  

Country star Jennifer Nettles has released the official music video for 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat,' the first single on her upcoming album, Always Like New.

For this project, Nettles teamed up with Director, Rafael Perez and Production Company, Dreambear to create the animated music video.

Nettles shared, "To me, 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat' is for everyone who's not afraid to stand up for what they believe in - even if it ruffles a few feathers."

Always Like New is available for pre-order and digital pre-save HERE.


