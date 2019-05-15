VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks the Differences in the Student Matinees at TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Jeff Daniels was a guest on last night's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his Tony-nominated role in "To Kill a Mockingbird."

During the interview, Daniels talks about the student matinees the show has held, saying how different the show is when it's a theatre full of 1,400 seventh graders. He tells Fallon, "They don't laugh at a lot of the stuff. They're not there yet. But they laugh at other stuff. And then when -- and the drama.It's when the drama starts to crank up in the courtroom and it's getting pretty tight, they're going 'oooooh.' And you hear 1400 'ooooh.'"

He continues, "And then there's a physical altercation late in the play, and I grab this guy's hair and yank him up, and finally, Atticus does something, and they cheer. It's like Superman just came down with the cape."

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Jeff Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Will Pullen), their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama are brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), and Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell).

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





