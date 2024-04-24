Gloria Estefan Musical ON YOUR FEET Film in the Works from Lissette Feliciano

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Your Feet, the Broadway musical about the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, will soon be coming to the screen.

Deadline reports that a film adaptation of the musical is in the works from writer/director Lissette Feliciano, who made her feature debut in 2021 with the indie drama Women Is Losers. On Your Feet, made by Sony Pictures, will mark Feliciano's first major studio project as writer and director.

Like the Broadway musical, the Estefan's will be involved in the project, this time as producers.

On Your Feet! is the original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time GRAMMY Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The show features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark."

Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, On Your Feet! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award ® nomination for Best Choreography.