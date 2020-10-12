VIDEO: Jared Grimes Releases Music Video for 'Goin Sammy Davis Jr.'
Grimes recently starred as Private Tony Smalls in the Broadway production of A Soldier's Play.
Jared Grimes has released the music video for his new song 'Goin Sammy Davis Jr.'!
Check it out below!
Grimes' credits include: A Soldier's Play[Broadway]; The Wiz[St. Louis, MO (Regional)]; New York Spring Spectacular[Off-Broadway]; After Midnight[Broadway]; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes[New York]; Babes in Arms[Regional (US)].
