VIDEO: Jane Lynch Talks Red Nose Day & HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT on TODAY

The crowd on the TODAY plaza is all decked out in red noses to mark THE RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL Thursday night on NBC. And so is Jane Lynch, who shares details about the show as well as about a special edition of "Hollywood Game Night" to mark Red Nose Day.

Lynch, who was last seen on Broadway in Annie, is now the host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night, a game show in which celebrities take part in helping their fans win prizes. "It's a very easy gig because the show hosts itself," she said. "I'm just smart enough to step back and let the magic happen."

"Hollywood Game Night," hosted by Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch, returns for a fifth season with celebrities such as Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley from "This Is Us," and Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash and Nico Santos from "Superstore," as well as Michael Bolton, NE-YO, Natalie Morales, Mike Colter, Chris Hardwick, Margaret Cho, Gabby Douglas, Matt Iseman, Taye Diggs, RuPaul and many more who will join in the fun as they face off in hilarious party games.

In the series, two contestants are transported from their everyday lives into a once-in-a-lifetime night of fun and celebration as they step BEYOND the velvet rope and rub shoulders with some of their favorite celebrities and compete for the chance to win up to $25,000. This season features new party games and the winning contestant will be able to choose two celebrities to help them win the grand prize.

