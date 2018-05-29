VIDEO: Jamie Parker & Noma Dumezweni Chat the Tony-Nominated HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on CBS THIS MORNING

Jamie Parker, who plays HARRY Potter, and Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione Granger, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss stepping into the shoes of such beloved characters, the decision to cast a black woman to play Hermione, and why fans have helped keep the plot under wraps. Check out the clip below!

A play in two parts, HARRY Potter and the Cursed Child officially opened on Broadway April 22 at the Lyric Theatre.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the HARRY Potter series and the first official HARRY Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year including Best New Play and Best Director.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company have reunited on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They are joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Will Coombs, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Landon Maas, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Nathan Salstone, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, Brooklyn Shuck, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters.

