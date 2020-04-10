VIDEO: James Corden Loses His Cool on Neil Patrick Harris and More!

With The Late Late Show celebrating its fifth anniversary this month, to celebrate the program looking back at five of James's most unforgettable meltdowns, featuring Will Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Sudeikis, and Ice Cube.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches.

The show regularly features viral segments such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk: The Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The show holds the Youtube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 214 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS.

