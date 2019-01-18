VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Was Warned Not to do the Monologue in His Upcoming Off-Broadway Show

Jake Gyllenhaal was a guest on the Wednesday night episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," During the interview, he discussed the surprise announcement of him playing Mysterio in "Spiderman: Far From Home" and his upcoming Off-Broadway show, "Sea Wall/A Life," at The Public Theater.

Watch the interview below!

Gyllenhaal tells Colbert how the play is, "two monologues. I do one, and the wonderful Tom Sturridge-he does one," he explained. "They're two monologue about two men- fathers-and their experience of being fathers and sons and their experiences in life. It asks all the big questions."

He continues to tell Colbert, "I ran into Carey Mulligan. I told her I was doing a monologue, and she said, 'Why?' She said, 'Don't do it. Don't do it. Can you get out of it?' And then I happened to run into Billy Crudup and I said, 'Hey I'm doing a monologue,' and he said, 'Don't do that. Why are you doing that?'"

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Sunday in the Park with George, Constellations, If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet) and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge (Orphans, 1984, On The Road) make their Public Theater debut in an unforgettable and incredibly intimate evening of theater.

Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs SEA WALL, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne, in A LIFE, a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell (A Doll's House, The Deep Blue Sea), this heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love, SEA WALL / A LIFE is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You