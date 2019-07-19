VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Says Love Conquers All in SEA WALL / A LIFE

Jake Gyllenhaal was a guest on today's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the play he will be starring in on Broadway, Sea Wall / A Life.

During the interview, Gyllenhaal tells the hosts how the show follows two fathers, played by him and Tom Sturridge.

Gyllenhaal goes on to say that his story, "is about having my first child and also about my father and my experiences with him and then him sort of passing on and the birth of my child and what that means to me and becoming an adult and becoming part of a new family."

He continues by saying that overall the story is "about love how just conquers everything."

Written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne respectively, directed by Carrie Cracknell, and starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge who received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, Sea Wall / A Life will begin performances on Friday, July 26 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with the opening night set for Thursday, August 8.

The Broadway production of Sea Wall / A Lifewill be produced by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin LowyProductions, and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham), and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 29.

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens(The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne(Constellations) in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

Sea Wall / A Life will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Guy Hoare, and original music by Stuart Earl.





