VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He Knows Broadway Better Than Baseball

While promoting his new film STRONGER on last night's CONAN, Jake Gyllenhaal was asked about his knowledge of sports by host by CONAN O'Brien. The actor revealed, "I played sports, I like sports, I am actually athletic, but we never really knew any of the details. My dad was like, 'let's go to the theater.'" He went on to joke, 'So I know who was traded from the Lyceum Theater on Broadway, the Cort Theater in 1982. I know when Meryl Streep killed it at The Public. I know stuff like that, but it didn't really do me a lot of service in high school!" Watch the appearance below!

Jake Gyllenhaal most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2017 revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. He made his Broadway debut in 2015's CONSTELLATIONS.

