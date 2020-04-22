Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Sings 'You Learn' in Celebration of 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

The Broadway Green Alliance launched Earth Week by joining the Earth Day Initiative and March for Science NYC for their Earth Day 50 Virtual Kick-Off on Sunday, April 19. As part of the special live stream, members of the Broadway community joined via virtual performance, sharing songs and messages of activism.

Watch the cast of Jagged Little Pill perform You Learn below!

Additional performers for the Earth Week celebrations include Tony and Grammy nominee Beth Malone (Unsinkable Molly Brown, Fun Home), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Mara Davi (A Chorus Line, Smash), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening), and James Snyder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

