VIDEO: Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz Release New Holiday Duet

Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz have released a new Holiday duet, "Christmas Valentine," as an Amazon Original, available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music. The music video, released today features an animated version of the duo celebrating a special holiday love in New York City. On December 17, Michaelson and Mraz will team up perform "Christmas Valentine" live on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna." A self-professed holiday obsessive, Michaelson will also bookend the season with two special TV performances.

Watch the music video below!



This Thanksgiving, Michaelson will kick off the season with a performance of "Christmas Valentine" on "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" with special guest Andy Grammer (stepping in for Mraz). The Thanksgiving special will air on November 28 from 8-10pm EST on ABC.



On Christmas Day, Michaelson will reunite with Grace VanderWaal to perform their duet, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" (from Michaelson's 2018 Ingrid Michaelson's Songs for the Season), on "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade." The special will air on December 25 from 10am-12pm EST on ABC.



"Jason and I toured together years ago and I got to know his kind spirit. He really embodies what the season is all about," shared Michaelson. "We were both on the road and had to record our parts separately but when we finally got in the same room for the photo shoot, that incredible spirit was shining all around him! The only regret I have about this song is that we didn't collaborate sooner."



"Aww, Ingrid is the sweetest. I'm very flattered she thought of me and I'm thrilled to be associated. I love holiday music and I believe what Ingrid has created has the goods to become a new holiday classic," shared Mraz.



"Christmas Valentine" follows the release of Michaelson's first-ever holiday album, 2018's Ingrid Michaelson's Songs for the Season, which was recorded with a 35-piece symphony to capture the warm and nostalgic big band feel of the 40's and 50's and featured duets with Grace VanderWaal, Leslie Odom Jr. Christina Perri and Will Chase.



In addition to "Christmas Valentine," Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Original songs and numerous albums featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez





Related Articles