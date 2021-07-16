VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Warms Up His Voice for THE MUSIC MAN on Broadway!

Hugh Jackman and Stephen Colbert engage in a spirited cover of "Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little" as they discuss Hugh Jackman's return to Broadway in the upcoming revival of THE MUSIC MAN!

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below.

Colbert and Jackman also discussed Jackman's dream roles - see that clip here.

Tickets for the upcoming revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man are now on sale. Tickets for all performances can be purchased via Telecharge.com.

Starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, preview performances of The Music Man are set to begin on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

From the first time Hugh Jackman set foot on stage in the highly acclaimed National Theatre production of Oklahoma! in 1998, to his Tony-winning, sensation-causing turn as Peter Allen in the 2003 musical The Boy From Oz, his reputation as the world's greatest living stage star was secured.

He went on to become one of the biggest stars of our time through starring roles in numerous and varied blockbusters, including eight movies in the fantastically successful X-Men series, Les Miserables (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor), and The Greatest Showman, one of the top-grossing movie musicals of all time.