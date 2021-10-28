VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks THE MUSIC MAN- Related Rehearsal Injury on Instagram

Hugh Jackman, who is starring as Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, set to open on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre, took to Instagram to address fans concerns after he was spotted with a scratch on his nose.

What fans thought might be a recurrence of the skin cancer and a mark from a biopsy, turned out to be a rehearsal mishap with Harold Hill's famous hat!

See the video below!

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."