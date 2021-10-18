VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Recommends THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Click Here for More Articles on THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Hugh Jackman posted a video to his Twitter account recommending everyone go see The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway.

"If you can get here, I don't care where you're from, go and see it," Jackman raved. "It is an amazing, thought-provoking, brilliant bit of writing, acting, and directing. Trust me. Go and see it."

The Lehman Trilogy is now playing at the Nederlander Theatre. Starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester (in his Broadway debut), The Lehman Trilogy returns to Broadway after playing only three preview performances in March 2020. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy is written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

Learn more and book tickets at https://thelehmantrilogy.com/.