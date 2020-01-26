VIDEO: Heidi Blickenstaff, Gavin Lee, and More Perform at Epcot for International Festival of the Arts

On Saturday, January 25th, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida featured a special livestream presentation of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, featuring performances by Broadway stars Alton Fitzgerald ("The Lion King"), Kissy Simmons ("The Lion King"), Heidi Blickenstaff ("The Little Mermaid") and Gavin Lee ("Mary Poppins").

This year, the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series returns to America Gardens Theatre as part of the 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts. The series features three daily performances headlined by Broadway stars who reprise favorite songs from past performances in award-winning shows. All shows are included with theme park admission. Upcoming performances include:

· Jan. 26, 28, 29; Feb. 1, 2, 5 and 6 - Kara Lindsay ("Newsies") and Kevin Massey ("Tarzan")

· Jan. 27, 30, 31, Feb. 3, 4, 7 and 8 - Liana Hunt ("Newsies") and Adam Jacobs ("Aladdin")

· Feb. 9 - Special performance featuring Lindsay, Massey, Hunt and Jacobs

· Feb. 10, 12, 13, 18, 19, 22 and 23 - Ashley Brown ("Mary Poppins") and Josh Strickland ("Tarzan")

· Feb. 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20 and 21 - Syndee Winters ("The Lion King") and Michael James Scott ("Aladdin")

· Feb. 24 - Special performance featuring Brown, Strickland, Winters and Scott.

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World Resort is an annual global celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts. The 39-day event continues through Feb. 24 and features visiting artists, an array of foodie delights and opportunities for guests to embrace their own inner artists.





