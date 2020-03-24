Heather Headley took to Twitter to post a video in honor of the 20th anniversary of Aida! She shared memories from the show, sang 'Radames' Letter' and more!

Check out the tweet with the video below!

Elton John and Tim Rice's musical is based on the opera of the same name, and tells the story of an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, who finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh's daughter, Amneris.

As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Aida and Radames' love for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations.

The original Broadway production ran for five years and won four Tony Awards. The Original Broadway Cast Recording won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





