VIDEO: Hannah Shankman Shares Her Artistic Journey from First Broadway Show to Touring the US in THE BAND'S VISIT

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the hilarious and extremely talented Hannah Shankman, who shares how not getting into a musical theatre collegiate program led to her booking the revival of HAIR on Broadway, the joy of bringing Fanny Brice to life in a regional production of the iconic musical FUNNY GIRL, and a few of past 'survival jobs' that helped impact her career as an artist!

Before closing out the episode with a fun trivia game of 'Musical Word Association', this vocal powerhouse shares the importance of building your craft in acting classes and what would be her perfect artistic day.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they rave about the current 'INTO THE WOODS' Broadway revival and about the hit horror comedy film 'BODIES BODIES BODIES' starring Lee Pace, Pete Davidson and Amandla Stenberg! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

