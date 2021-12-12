VIDEO: Hangin' with the Four Stars of JERSEY BOYS!

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys, is now back at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1, starring Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge just caught up with all four of the stars and you can catch the full interview below!

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Blessed by awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 27 million people.