VIDEO: Hangin' on 44th Street with GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Austin Scott & Kimber Elayne Sprawl

On Friday, February 7, 2020 Girl From the North Country began performances at the Belasco Theatre for just a brief stint before Broadway shut down weeks later. A year an a half has passed and tonight, the cast will finally sing again when the show reopens on Broadway.

"I've walked by the theatre so many times over the last eighteen months, and it's been frozen in time," said Austin Scott, who plays Joe Scott. "To be able to be back here with everything moving again... it's amazing."

His costar, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, who plays Marianne Laine, echoed his sentiments. "I'm really happy to be coming back to this show specifically, because it's always been so poignant in my life. It couldn't be more relevant and I'm happy to tell that story again."

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl From The North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. Girl from the North Country is the uplifting tale of wanderers standing at a turning point in their lives. As they search for a brighter future, and hide from the past, they discover that they all need the same thing in the present moment: each other.

Below, watch as Scott and Sprawl chat more about getting ready to bring the show back!