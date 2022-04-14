VIDEO: HARMONY Opens at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

Click Here for More Articles on HARMONY

The curtain was raised last night at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene for the opening night of the anticipated musical Harmony written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman.

Harmony, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, is set to run through May 8th at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, located at 36 Battery Place in Battery Park. It tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of young men in 1920's Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history. Starring Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess, the cast features Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Jessie Davidson, and Ana Hoffman.

The ensemble includes Elise Frances Daniells, Zak Edwards, Abby Goldfarb, Eddie Grey, Shayne Kennon, Kolby Kindle, Benjamin. H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Tori Palin, Barrett Riggins, Kayleen Seidl, Andrew O'Shanick, Dan Teixeria, NancyTicotin, and Kate Wesler.

For tickets to Harmony, go to www.nytf.org.